We will hold key to forming new government in Haryana, says JJP spokesperson Prateek Som

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) will hold the key to forming the new government in Haryana, said its spokesperson Prateek Som here on Wednesday.

"My party has always claimed that we will hold the key to forming the government in Haryana. This time, Haryana has gone for a silent voting. People were not very vocal about their choices," Som told ANI.



"The surveys which have been conducted by various agencies are primarily based on the 2019 Lok Sabha election perception. They have not taken into consideration the actual report from the ground," said Som.

"I am claiming today again that tomorrow there will be an astonishing result. JJP will play a significant part in the formation of the Haryana government," he said.

JJP, a breakaway group of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), is led by Dushyant Chautala, former MP and grandson of former Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala.

Haryana went to the Assembly poll on October 21. The results will be announced on October 24. (ANI)

