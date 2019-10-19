We will not burn straw if we are compensated for managing stubble, says Punjab farmer

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Farmers continue to burn stubble in the district despite the ban imposed by the Punjab government. Farmers say that they will stop burning crop residue if they are suitably compensated by the government for managing stubble.

Speaking to ANI, a farmer Gajjan Singh said: "We are forced to burn the stubble. If the government starts giving us compensation for managing stubble, we will not burn the straw."



The farmer, however, said that pollution is being caused due to growing number of vehicles on roads and emissions from the factories.

Farmers in Punjab and Haryana usually burn crop residue after harvesting paddy in the autumn to clear the fields for the summer crop. Smoke from these two states travels to the national capital each year, leading to a spike in the air pollution level. (ANI)

