We will not tolerate such things, says MP Home Minister on web series 'Tandav'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 21 (ANI): We will not tolerate such things at all, said Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday amid a row over Amazon Prime India's Tandav as several complaints have filed against the web series allegedly for hurting religious sentiments.



"When we react on an act, then they say that we are creating chaos. Why do you do such acts that such a reaction is needed? We will not tolerate such things at all. Court has provided them relief and so they are safe. Otherwise, they would have been behind bars," Mishra told reporters in Bhopal.

On Wednesday, Mishra said that the Madhya Pradesh government will register a case against Amazon Prime India's web series.

Taking cognisance of the concerns expressed by viewers against the web series, filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar on Monday extended apologies and clarified that Tandav is a "work of fiction" and that the cast and crew of 'Tandav' did not have any intentions of hurting sentiments of any community, caste, or religion.

The Bombay High Court has granted three weeks transit anticipatory bail to web series 'Tandav' director Ali Abbas Zafar and 3 others in an FIR registered in Uttar Pradesh to enable him to approach the appropriate court for regular pre-arrest bail, said Aniket Ujjwal Nikam, lawyer of the accused on Wednesday. (ANI)

