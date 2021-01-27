We will provide America's leadership to the world: Secretary of State Blinken

Washington DC [US], January 28 (ANI): Noting that the world is watching the United States, the newly appointed Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday promised State Department employees they will provide "America's leadership" to the world.



"America's leadership is needed around the world. And we will provide it because the world is far more likely to solve problems and meet challenges when the United States is there. America at its best still has a greater capacity than any other nation on Earth to mobilize others for the better," Blinken said in his first address to the State Department employees.

The Secretary of State said the world is watching them intently to know if they can "heal" US.

"They want to see whether we will lead with the power of our example; if we'll put a premium on diplomacy with our allies and partners to meet the great challenges of our time - like the pandemic, climate change, the economic crisis, threats to democracies, fights for racial justice, and the danger to our security and global stability posed by our rivals and adversaries," Blinken said.

He also praised the traditional "non-partisanship" of the US foreign service and asked the employees to uphold it.

"We serve Democratic and Republican presidents alike because you put country over party. All we ask is that you serve the United States, the constitution and the President to the best of your ability," he said.

Recalling his days at the Deputy Secretary of State, Blinken said, "As Deputy Secretary of State, I learned what it means to help lead an institution as vital as this one - how to safeguard what makes it great, invest in its future, and leave it just a little bit stronger than when you found it. I take that work seriously. As Secretary, I will not let you down." (ANI)

