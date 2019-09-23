We will win all seats in UP assembly by-polls: BJP spokesperson

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh BJP spokesperson Dr Chandramohan on Monday said the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) would be wiped out in the upcoming by-elections in the state.

"The people of UP have accepted the Yogi model of progress -- 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas', which is taking place. It will make the state's economy reach one trillion dollar mark in the coming future. In the upcoming by-elections, the BJP will create a history by winning all seats," Chandramohan told reporters here.

He further alleged the SP leaders issuing statements against the police officials and the Collector of Rampur was a pointer to the fact that they were looking for reasons to justify their impending poll defeat."The SP leaders' statements against Rampur's Collector and the Superintendent of Police is a pointer to the fact that they are preparing reasons for their impending defeat. The way the public neglected Akhilesh Yadav's demonstration in Rampur has left them worried about their defeat in the elections," said Chandramohan.The BJP spokesperson said the state government's zero-tolerance policy against corruption has made the administration free from any charges of corruption."The state has seen the end of the politics of hatred, casteism, and corruption, which was started by SP-BSP and Congress. It was brought to an end by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath," he said.By-polls for 11 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will be held in the coming month, according to a recent announcement by the Election Commission. The vacant seats mostly belonged to those MLAs who won the Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)