We will work under guidance of Ajit Pawar : Rohit Pawar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Rohit Pawar, grand nephew of party chief Sharad Pawar, said that Ajit Pawar is part of NCP and the party will work under his guidance.

"We are happy that Ajit Pawar has come back. He is also here today. He is a part of NCP. Going forward, we would work under his guidance," said Rohit Pawar.



The oath-taking ceremony of newly-elected MLAs began in Maharashtra Assembly in a special session on Wednesday after days of political uncertainty and surprising turn of events in the state. The oath is being administered by newly appointed pro-tem speaker Kalidas Kolambkar here at the Raj Bhavan.

Today's session comes a day after BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis resigned as Maharashtra Chief Minister on Tuesday merely three days after he took oath in a controversial turn of events.

Later in the evening, the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and staked claim to form the government, following which the Governor announced that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will take oath as the Chief Minister of the state. (ANI)

