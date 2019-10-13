We witness casual sexism everyday, says Bani J

<br>Part of Reebok's "It's Not A Man's World" campaign that focuses on women breaking standards and making their mark in male-dominated industries, Bani said that sexism still exists in Indian society as also the rest of the world.<br> <br>"I think casual sexism is something that we witness, if not face, everyday and the biggest issue is that our reactions to it are either extreme or absolutely complacent. I feel it should be called out openly rather than brushing it under the carpet -- we need to talk about it in a constructive manner and put into work behaviours and practical approaches to reestablish equilibrium," Bani, 31, told IANSlife.<br> <br>The VJ-actor also says that female friendships are extremely important.<br> <br>"I don't know whether it is just specific to Indian culture, but we have been brought up to see each other as threats and to notice each other in a way that's not very nice or nurturing.<br> <br>"I have noticed that over time, as women get older they realize how petty these comparisons are, and they allow themselves to reach out to other women and bond with them over real things that hold actual value," she said.<br> <br>Bani is part of Reebok's India campaign, while the brand has launched it internationally with five powerful women -- Jazerai Allen-Lord, Ebony Naomi Oshunrinde, Anhia Zaira Santana, Kimberly Drew, and Sanne Poeze.

