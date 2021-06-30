Wear 2021's hottest colour trend

Unsurprisingly, going monochrome or popping accessories work equally well with green. While punchy shades like emerald and parakeet catch the eye, softer mint and sage are perfect in transitional weather. Get ready for days under the sun in saturated tones by Forever New, Mati, Baise Gaba or Ada or go easy in Forever 21, Kanelle or Shrinkhla. Don't forget to accessorize your neutrals with pieces from San Calpa, Tanned or The Cai Store.

Dominating spring/summer 2021, with iterations in every shade from the coolest labels, here are the season's most-wanted picks available Nykaa Fashion:

And while you grab every green that speaks to your sensibilities, make sure to add some versatile shirts and sandals in this hue to your man's collection as well.

Shop your favourite picks from our all green edit on www.nykaafashion.com

Even men can pull off the colour with style, whether it's a green shirt or a kurta, this season's must have is a great addition to your collection.

