Wear your nationalism on your sleeve, literally!

Men can go all traditional with an off-white dhoti-kurta look or sport a Modern-Indian look with a kurta, stylish Nehru jacket, paired with Kolhapuris' or sandals, and an analog watch.

Go through our curation from Nykaa Fashion, the multi-brand e-commerce platform features a stylish selection which combines tradition and trends for women and men.

A beautiful cotton handloom saree is a must-have! Style it with comfortable yet stylish stilettos and pearl bangles, giving a modern twist to your traditional look. A Kerala kasavu is the quintessential part of Onam celebrations. Then paired with traditional jewellery with intricate pearl detailing, it's the perfect example of a traditional yet classic look. Dress it up with a Bindi and jasmine flowers!

An off-white kurta, block heels, a gold clutch and earrings, are surely going to make an impact at your family celebrations. An embellished handloom saree teamed up with a ring with pearl detailing and a statement potli to carry all those essentials, is definitely going to elevate your festive dressing game.

