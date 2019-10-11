Wearing veshti, PM Modi receives Xi in Mahabalipuram

Mamallapuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Looking every bit Tamil, a veshti-wearing Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Chinese President Xi Jinping in the historic coastal city of Mamallapuram for the second informal summit.

Both the leaders had arrived in Chennai on Friday, following which they headed towards Mamallapuram for the two-day summit from October 11 to 12.The summit is a follow up to the inaugural meet which was held in Wuhan from April 27 to 28 last year.While Modi looked like a true son of the soil in his veshti, half sleeved white shirt and angvastram, Xi donned a relaxed look in a crisp white full-sleeved shirt with black trousers.Kickstarting their informal meet, Modi took Xi on a guided tour at the magnificent relief structure Arjuna's Penance, which was carved in the mid-seventh century.Taking forward the Wuhan Spirit, the Mamallapuram meet will provide an opportunity to the Chinese President and PM Modi to continue their discussions on overarching issues of bilateral, regional and global importance and to exchange views on deepening India-China Closer Development Partnership, the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.The two leaders are also slated to visit the Panch Rathas and the Shore Temple in Mahabalipuram, which is known for its architecture and temples which date back to the Pallava Dynasty.President Xi was earlier accorded a grand welcome by people who lined the streets along with traditional drum players, creating a warm environment which personified the Indian belief of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'. (ANI)