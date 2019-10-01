Weather conditions likely to worsen, Coast Guard on standby

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Indian Coast Guard ships and disaster relief teams on Tuesday were instructed to be on standby as the low-pressure area over the North East Arabian Sea is likely to intensify into a depression in next 24 hours.

"Low-pressure area over the North East Arabian Sea is likely to intensify into a depression in the next 24 hours. @IndiaCoastGuard Ships & #Disaster Relief Teams kept standby for immediate deployment. Weather warning issued to Fishermen, Dhows & merchant vessels operating in the area," a tweet from the official handle of the organisation read.



Along with the standby operation, warning pertaining to the same has been issued to fishermen, dhows (traditional sailing vessels with one or more masts) and merchant vessels operating in the area. (ANI)

