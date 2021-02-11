Weather improves across J&K, Ladakh

"The upward trend in both maximum and minimum temperatures continues in J&K and Ladakh. Weather is likely to remain mainly dry during the next 10 days," an official of the MET department said.

Srinagar, Feb 11 (IANS) Temperatures across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh continued to improve on Thursday as the meteorological (MET) department forecast dry weather till at least February 21 in the two union territories.

The minimum temperature was minus 0.4 degrees Celsius in Srinagar while the maximum was 14.4 yesterday.

Pahalgam had minus 4.1 as the minimum temperature on Thursday while the maximum was 12 on Wednesday. Gulmarg had a minus of 4.2 degrees Celsius. Maximum temperature in Gulmarg yesterday has not been reported in the temperature chart of the MET department.

Leh town of Ladakh had minus 10.4, Kargil minus 13.4 and Drass minus 18.5 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 11.2, Katra 10.1, Batote 5.9, Bannihal 2.2 and Bhaderwah 2.7 as the minimum temperature.

--IANS

