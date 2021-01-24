Weather improves in J&K, Ladakh, to stay dry till Jan 31

Weather office has forecast improvement in weather from Sunday and also predicted dry weather in J&K and Ladakh till January 31.

Srinagar, Jan 24 (IANS) After a day-long spell of rain and snow that caused disruption of both air and surface transport, weather in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh improved on Sunday.

"Weather has started improving from today morning. Dry weather is likely in J&K and Ladakh till January 31 with no likelihood of any rain or snow during this period", an official of the meteorological (MeT) department said.

The 40-day long period of harsh winter cold known locally as the 'Chillai Kalan' will end on January 31.

Extreme freezing conditions made pedestrian and vehicular movement in the valley difficult on Sunday morning. However, things are expected to improve as the day progresses.

Srinagar had minus 1.9 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature which was a big relief from minus 8.4 experienced last week.

Pahalgam had minus 12.0 and Gulmarg minus 11.0 as the night's lowest temperature.

Leh town of Ladakh had minus 6.1 and Drass minus 24.5 while the day's minimum for Kargil was not available.

Jammu city had 7.0, Katra 5.5, Batote minus 1.0, Bannihal minus 1.6 and Bhaderwah minus 2.3 as the minimum temperature.

--IANS

sq/dpb