Weather to remain dry & pleasant in J&K

Srinagar, March 15 (IANS) Weather is likely to remain dry in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh during the next seven days as there is no likelihood of any major rainfall during this period, the meteorological (MeT) office said on Monday.

Soothing spring sun filtered out of clouds in Kashmir on Monday as daffodils, pansies, narcissus and other flowers bloomed to trumpet Valley's tourist season which is expected to boom this year.