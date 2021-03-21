Weather to remain inclement in J&K, Ladakh for 4 days

Srinagar, March 21 (IANS) Minimum temperatures throughout the valley rose above the freezing point on Sunday amid an adverse weather advisory issued by the Met Department predicting a four-day long spell of rain/snow in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

"Two Western Disturbances (WDs) approaching Jammu and Kashmir and adjoining areas are likely to cause heavy rain/snow mainly in upper reaches of Kashmir (Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Baramulla, Bandipora (Gurez and Tulial Valley) and Kupwara (Karnah sector), Shopian, Qazigund-Banihal axis, Pirpanjal range of Jammu division, Drass (Gumri and Minamarg) and Zanskar subdivision of Ladakh," the Department advisory said.