Web-casting of hyper-sensitive polling booths to be done in Haryana: CEC Sunil Arora

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora on Thursday said that the web-casting of hypersensitive polling booths will be done during the Haryana Assembly elections.



Addressing the media persons here, Arora said: "In hypersensitive booths, the directions have been given to conduct 100 per cent web-casting."

Haryana is slated to go to polls on October 21, while the counting of votes will take place on October 24.

He said that the para-military forces will be specifically deployed in the vulnerable areas during the elections.

Arora said that the regional parties have demanded various things from the Election Commission (EC) ahead of the elections, including, CCTV cameras on polling booth, dry day 48 hours in Haryana and neighbouring states before the elections.

"Infrastructure is quite sound in Haryana, rest we have taken cognizance of the demands made by the parties," he said.

The chief said that this is the first time voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines will be used in the Assembly elections. (ANI)

