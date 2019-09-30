Web portal for DefExpo 2020 launched

A statement from the ministry said the website, www.defexpo.gov.in,provides online services to exhibitors, apart from hosting informative content about the product profile of Defence PSUs and Ordnance Factories.

The 11th edition of the exhibition will be held from February 5 to 8 next year.

Through the website, exhibitors will be able to register and book space online as per their requirements on first-come-first-serve basis, make online payments, book conference halls and venues. They can also avail early bird discounts by booking before October 31.

Trade visitors will be able to buy their tickets on the website for visiting the show. Entry for general public will be free on February 8.