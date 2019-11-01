Website of Shimla-based research institute hacked, hackers encrypted files

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): The website of the Shimla-based Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS) was hacked a week ago and a probe into the matter has been initiated, police said.

SP, cybercrime, Sandeep Dhawal said that the hackers encrypted files from the website of the IIAS, a research institute based in Shimla.



"The web server was hacked on October 24 and important files and data have got encrypted. The matter is being examined," SP, cybercrime, Sandeep Dhawal said.

"I was told that the institute's website has been hacked by a 'black hat' (tomandjerry@cock). All files have been re-encrypted and are not accessible. Any help will be appreciated. We are trying to restore the data and our trying to get our sites up and running," IIAS director Makarand Prajapaye had tweeted.

A centre for higher education and research studies, IIAS was established in 1965 and is located in Observatory Hill. (ANI)

