Wedding Jewellery 101

New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANSlife) Buying wedding jewellery can be a task, but good-quality pieces priced correctly are easier to buy than you think.

Spot good quality

Quality before anything else, it is essential you keep in mind the kind of product as well as the constitution of it. As there is a significant investment involved, it is of utmost importance that the investment is done in a good asset and over a period of time. Dealing with a trusted jeweller is the best start. A trusted jeweller who is reputed and has vision would serve your purpose in the long run. Take a moment to educate yourself with knowledgeable advice.

Look at the buyback guarantee of the jewellery that you are purchasing and be well informed of the purity of gold and diamond along with the weight details. Find the best price keeping yourself abreast of the rate of the metal on the day of purchase for a better idea about the pricing. Making charges is another element that varies from jewellery to jeweller. Wedding Jewellery trends Chokers are considered to be one of the most versatile styles that complement almost every type of bridal outfit - from lehenga cholis to traditional sarees. Be it a statement jadau choker in uncut polkis or a contemporary style choker embellished with white diamonds, rubies or emeralds, these trending chokers give a dazzling touch to the bridal outfit. Two-layered Rani Haars in uncut polki, embellished with precious colored gemstones like rubies, emeralds or white pearls, is another great option that gives more of a regal touch to the bridal look. Haath phool panjas are another essential accessory for Indian brides. These gorgeous hand accessories crafted in yellow gold and Kundan are quite in vogue and renders graceful essence to the outfit. Even Multi-strand haathphool crafted in white pearls and semi-precious colored gemstones are also quite in trend. Inputs from Rajesh Tulsiani, Creative Director & Founder, Rajesh Tulsiani Fine Jewellery & Varda Goenka, Founder and Jewellery Designer of Varda Goenka Fine Jewels by Diagold sj/tb/lh