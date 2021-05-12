Week after launching drive, Delhi runs out of Covaxin stock for 18-44

The Delhi government, which had recently said that it would vaccinate all the citizens of the national capital in the next three months, said on Wednesday that Covaxin stock is completely finished at all its centers.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the makers of Covaxin, Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, have refused to supply additional doses to Delhi under instructions from the Central government.

Sisodia also accused the Centre of vaccine mismanagement and controlling the supply of Covid shots, adding that the Delhi government had placed orders for 67 lakh doses each of both vaccines – Covaxin and Covishied.

On Delhi government's order for procuring additional Covaxin doses placed on May 7, Bharat Biotech replied, "There has been unprecedented demand for our vaccine and in spite of increasing production every month, we are unable to keep up with the demand.

"Further, we are making dispatches as per the directives of the concerned government officials. We therefore sincerely regret that we cannot make any additional supply as required by you (Delhi government)."

Sisodia, who shared the letter from Bharat Biotech on his Twitter handle, said that the vaccine manufacturing companies say the Centre will decide who will get how much vaccine.

The AAP government had already raised an alarm regarding shortage of Covaxin on Tuesday.

The Delhi government had started the inoculation drive for people in the 18-44 years age group, who comprise more than half of the city's population, at all the 301 vaccination centres on May 4.

As per the Delhi government, around 92 lakh people are eligible to receive the jab in the 18-44 age bracket.

