Week-end curbs may come back in K'taka over Covid fears

Sources explain that as lakhs of people arrive in Bengaluru from various districts of the state and across the country, it has become imperative to impose curbs that were relaxed recently.

Bengaluru, July 31 (IANS) Taking serious note of the possible third Covid wave in the state including Silicon Valley in Bengaluru, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is seriously considering to recommend week-end restrictions and curb night life, to the Karnataka government.

People are found to be roaming freely in Bengaluru and other district headquarters on week-ends without following Covid protocols. Bars are allowed to give services to customers till 9 p.m. These factors will contribute towards more number of Covid infections in Bengaluru, health department officials opined.

The state government already made the RT-PCR certificate mandatory for those travelling from Kerala and Maharashtra. BBMP yet again started creating containment zones in Bengaluru to avoid spreading of infections.

The daily number of cases of Covid infections touched 450 and 11 deaths were reported in Bengaluru on Saturday, while the entire state reported 1,987 positive cases and 37 deaths.

Meanwhile, authorities have sealed down a student hostel in Attur in Bengaluru, where 8 students from other states studying ITI tested Covid positive.

H.D. Kumaraswamy, former chief minister, on Saturday warned the government about possible Covid outbreak in the state. "We are seeing a spike in Covid cases. Every day we are seeing an increase of 50 to 100 Covid cases. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai should fix responsibilities at district levels to monitor the situation," he said.

Bommai has already stated that district commissioners will be held responsible if there is failure in containing Covid cases. The announcement to put curbs on nightlife and week-ends in Bengaluru and major cities will soon be made if this situation continues, say sources in BBMP and health department.

