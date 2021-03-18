Week-long celebrations as Yogi completes 4 years

Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R.K. Tiwari has issued directions to all districts on the programmes that are to be organised during the celebrations.

Lucknow, March 18 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, which completes four years on Friday, will organise week-long celebrations under the theme of 'Reform, Perform, Transform'.

Each day will be dedicated to a separate segment of society, like women, traders, farmers, etc, where officials will talk about various initiatives taken by the government.

On March 19, chief minister Yogi Adityanath will release a song and a book on development of the state and a film will also be screened.

This will be followed by similar programmes in all district headquarters.

Following the celebrations, pension for widows and destitute women, transfers under PM Jan Aarogya Yogna, tool kits and loans and tricycles to differently abled persons will also be distributed.

Ministers in charge of various districts have been asked to address meetings in their respective areas. In places where ministers are not available, MPs and MLAs have been asked to step in.

On March 20, meetings will be held in all assembly constituencies. The chief minister will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of tourism-related projects and inaugurate various other local projects.

Booklets on development of each assembly constituency will also be released.

The Mission Kisan Kalyan will be rolled out in rural areas on March 21. The block-specific programmes will see farmer welfare fairs and other events to discuss various schemes for farmers. In urban areas.

Mission Vyapari Kalyan for traders will be also be held.

Programmes will be organized at local body level where schemes like PM Mudra Yojna, Start-Up scheme, ODOP, CM Swarozgar Yojna, Vishwakarma Shram Yojna, etc, will be publicised. Traders will also be felicitated during the event.

On March 22, programmes under Mission Shakti will be held at assembly constituency level where events on women security, empowerment, self-defence and anti-Romeo squads will be held.

On March 23, programmes under Mission Rozgar will be held in each district panchayat. The next day will be dedicated to Mission Shramik Kalyan.

The chief secretary has said that all district magistrates will have to nominate a nodal officer of the level of chief development officer or additional district magistrate for the events.

The nodal officers will have to ensure proper organization of events and coordinate with public representatives who will attend them.

