Week-long events in UP to mark 75 years of Independence

According to the government spokesman, "As per the programme chalked out by the state government, the main event will be held at the Kakori village in Lucknow on August 9 -- the day is associated with the famous Kakori train dacoity that took place against the British rule in India."

Lucknow, Aug 6 (IANS) As a precursor to the ongoing countrywide 'Bharat Ka Amrut Mahotsav', launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Uttar Pradesh government will organise a series of events between August 9 and August 16 to commemorate the occasion.

Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will attend the Kakori function along with ministers and legislators.

All the district magistrates had been directed to chalk out various programmes, including organising 'tiranga yatras' and felicitating families of freedom fighters.

"Children will be encouraged to participate in writing competitions on themes related to the freedom struggle, fancy dress competitions and other such functions," the spokesman said.

Several cultural functions, exhibitions and digital shows showcasing the state's glorious history, culture and development are also lined up.

The 'Bharat Ka Amrut Mahotsav, in Uttar Pradesh along with other states will continue till August 15, 2023, till a year after India completes 75 years of Independence.

"The idea behind the Mahotsav is to showcase India's achievements since 1947 and thereby infuse a sense of pride among people apart from creating a vision for India@2047," the official pointed out.

--IANS

amita/dpb