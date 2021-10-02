Week-long wildlife protection program begins at Asola Bhatti Sanctuary

Inaugurating the Wildlife Week 2021 which runs till October 8, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that wildlife contributes a lot to the balance of nature and the system created by nature.

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) A week-long wildlife protection program began on Saturday at the Asola Bhatti Sanctuary here, which is the only protected sanctuary in the national capital.

He also flagged off a 'Cycle Safari' on the occasion to mark the week-long celebrations.

Under the program, a 3-km cycle track has been made in the sanctuary.

Rai also visited the Blue Lake which is the main attraction of the sanctuary.

Talking to IANS, Rai said that this is the part of Delhi Winter Action plan which aims to reduce the pollution level of the capital city.

"The Delhi government has prepared the Winter Action Plan to combat pollution in the capital city with proper consultation from several state departments. The plan is now ready and will be launched by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on October 4."

A tree plantation drive will also be initiated under the week-long program as the Delhi governmentt aims to plant 33 lakh saplings this year.

The protected area at the sanctuary serves as an eco-heritage site for country's oldest hill range Aravallis.

It has a major role in absorbing the pollution and acts as a carbon sink, thus, providing clean air to the national capital.

The Delhi government is also planning to sensitise the masses about the importance of wildlife protection.

