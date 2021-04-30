Weekend lockdown in nine districts in Haryana

Chandigarh, April 30 (IANS) The Haryana government on Friday announced weekend lockdown in nine districts -- Panchkula, Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat, Rohtak, Karnal, Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad.

The lockdown will be enforced from 10 p.m. on Friday (April 30) till 5 a.m. on Monday (May 3).

"The residents must stay indoors during the lockdown period. No person shall leave their homes or shall move on foot or by vehicle or travel or stand or roam around on any road or public places during the above said hours," the order.