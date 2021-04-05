Weekend lockdown, night curfew in Maharashtra to curb COVID-19 spread

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 5 (ANI): Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik on Monday said the state will enter strict weekend lockdown from Monday, 8 pm to Monday, 7 am, while essential services and transportation will be allowed.



"In view of the increasing COVID cases in the state, Maharashtra cabinet has made some strict rules and they will be enforced from 8 pm tomorrow. The night curfew will be in force from 8 pm to 7 am. During day time, section 144 will be in force from tomorrow prohibiting more than five people to gather at one place. A decision has been taken to shut down malls, restaurants, bars. Take away services will continue. Essential services will be allowed. Government offices will open with 50 per cent capacity. Industries will continue. There is no restriction on construction work, markets," said Malik.

"Only essential services will be permitted. Restaurants are permitted only for take away and parcel services. For offices, employees will have to work from home. Theatres will be closed," he added.

Talking about the transportation services in the state, Malik said "We have not stopped transportation in Maharashtra. There will be total restrictions at night and only essential services will be allowed. Transportation will permit passengers to travel based on their sitting capacity. Rickshaw, Taxi and personal vehicles will commute with 50 per cent sitting capacity during the day and they are not allowed during the night."

On continuous violation of social distancing norms in Mumbai, mainly in Dadar vegetable market from past one month, Malik said strict action will be taken if one found violating state government guidelines from Monday night onwards.

A massive crowd is being seen in the famous Dadar for the past month despite the alarming situation in Maharashtra.

Adding to the strict adherence of rules issued by the state government, Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai said, "Prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC will come into effect in the areas under the control of Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai, from 8 pm on April 5 to 11:59 pm on April 30 unless withdrawn earlier."

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 49,447 new COVID cases and 277 deaths on Sunday, according to the state health department on Sunday. As many as 37,821 people have recovered from the disease taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 24,95,315. The active number of COVID cases in the state stands at 4,01,172. With the new deaths in the last 24 hours, the COVID death toll has mounted to 55,656 in Maharashtra. (ANI)

