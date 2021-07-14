Weekend restrictions imposed in J&K's Sonamarg tourist resort

District Magistrate, Ganderbal, issued an order stating that on July 17-18 and 24-25 July (Saturday-Sunday), only such persons/tourists who possess a proof of confirmed booking in the hotels in Sonamarg shall be allowed to proceed there and no day picnickers shall be allowed to visit the tourist resort on these dates.

The order has been issued in view of a large number of locals visiting Sonamarg, especially on weekends, posing danger of resurgence of the pandemic in view of possible violation of Covid appropriate behaviour.

The Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Kangan, has also reported that unrestricted and unabated influx of tourists and day picnickers to Sonamarg may seriously undermine Covid-19 mitigation effort put in place by the administration.

The order also said that the CEO, Sonamarg Development Authority, shall conduct an awareness programme for all hoteliers so that they are sensitised to adopt Covid appropriate behaviour.

The order further said that the SSP Ganderbal, the SDM, Kangan and the SDPO, Kangan shall ensure implementation of order in letter and spirit and any violation of the above directions will lead to prosecution under Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

