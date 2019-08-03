Weeks after getting verified accounts, RSS functionaries yet to make first tweet!

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Despite establishing their presence on social media with verified accounts almost a month ago, particularly on microblogging site Twitter, top Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) leadership is yet to make use of the social media website.

RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat and six other senior leaders of the outfit had their Twitter accounts verified a few weeks ago. While the verification of Twitter handles created buzz on the social media, many speculated more direct interaction with the RSS top functionaries, these leaders are yet to tweet from their recently verified social media account.Sources in the RSS said the verification of the accounts was done in order to prevent and curb the malpractice of impersonation of these leaders.The six functionaries who got their Twitter handles verified in July include apart from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, senior RSS functionaries Suresh Joshi and Suresh Soni, Krishna Gopal, V Bhagaiah, besides Akhil Bharatiya Sampark Pramukh Aniruddha Deshpande and Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Arun Kumar.While BJP's ideological parent uses social media with caution, the party is keen that lawmakers get active on the modern medium of communication.So much so that the two-day 'Abhyas Varg' of the BJP MPs that began in the national capital today has a session on Namo App and use of social media listed in its schedule.The session will be taken by the national IT head of the party, Amit Malviya.According to a senior functionary of the Sangh, the scenario is unlikely to change as an old guard at the Sangh has decided to post their reactions and comments only through the Sangh's official handle, @RSSorg, which was its primary medium to communicate with the outside world."While the move is symbolic of the organisation keeping with the times, too much use of social media for direct dialogue is not a very accepted idea in Sangh. Having said this, we are still trying to adapt. We have maintained that the RSS is modern and in keeping with the changing times it will also communicate with the masses through a modern medium as an when necessary and that is why when we need to communicate, it is done through our official handle," added a senior Sangh functionary. (ANI)