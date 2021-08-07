Welcome to the gang!

Nykaa Fashion celebrates the spirit of sisterhood and the freedom of choice, as it introduces Gajra Gang -- a new label that is an ode to every woman who refuses to be labeled. The newest addition to an already formidable repertoire of consumer brands like Nykd by Nykaa, Twenty Dresses, RSVP, Mondano, Likha and Pipa Bella, Gajra Gang comes with the same curatorial vision that is unique to Nykaa Fashion.

With a ready-to-wear collection of modern occasion wear, the brand is a little bit bold, flirty and feminine, yet always free-spirited. Explore a range of romantic floral lehengas that twirl, crop top sets that rock, one-shoulder tunics that remix and light-as-air Chanderi and organza sarees that are pure love.

"It often strikes us at that the greatest gift, particularly for a woman, is the right to choose. Not only do women want to express their individuality in all aspects, from their clothes to bigger life decisions, they also crave judgement-free communities that support these choices. With Gajra Gang's assortment and social media community, we will strive to do both: inspire as well as support women to fearlessly build the lives of their choice." -- says Adwaita Nayar, CEO, Nykaa Fashion.

(N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe can be contacted at lothungbeni.h@ians.in)

--IANS

tb/