Welfare Inspector of South East Central Railway arrested for demanding bribe

New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested a Welfare Inspector of South East Central Railway (SECR) in Nagpur for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 2.4 lakh from the widow of a gatekeeper to complete the process for service and pension benefits.



The accused was caught while accepting part payment of Rs 2 lakh.

"A case was registered against a Welfare Inspector, South East Central Railway (SECR), Nagpur (Maharashtra) on a complaint alleging therein the demand of a bribe of Rs. 2,40,000 from the complainant," CBI informed in a press release.

It was alleged that complainant's husband was posted as a Gatekeeper in SECR, Nagpur who expired on April 19 this year. It was also alleged that the Welfare Inspector of SECR, Nagpur demanded bribe of Rs. 2,40,000 from the complainant to complete the process of Service and Pension benefits of her husband and also for employment of her son on compassionate grounds.

"CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs. 2,00,000 as part payment from the complainant," CBI informed.

Searches were conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused, and he will now be produced before the Competent Court at Chandrapur of Maharashtra. (ANI)

