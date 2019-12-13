Welfare of country, politics should be kept apart: Nitin Gadkari on protests over CAA

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 13 (ANI): As protests continue over the implementation of Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said that the welfare of the country and politics should be kept apart.

"Welfare of the county and politics should be kept apart. Should we spread a red carpet for the foreign nationals who are entering our country? They come here to acquire voting rights, buy properties," Gadkari told ANI.He said that it is not right to oppose the Act for vote bank politics."People of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain and Christian communities who don't find a place in any other country will be given citizenship. We are neither against Muslims nor we're asking anyone to go to Pakistan. There's nothing to worry about. Rumors are being spread," Gadkari said.He also extended comments on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'rape in India' remark and said: "The statement given by Rahul Gandhi, it is unfortunate not just for the country and the democracy, but for their party as well... He should take back his statement."Gandhi's remark has raked up a major row with a delegation of female BJP leader, led by Union Minister Smriti Irani, approaching the Election Commission of India to seek action against the leader.Addressing a poll rally in Jharkhand, Gandhi had on Thursday said, "Narendra Modi had said 'Make in India' but nowadays wherever you look, it is 'Rape in India'. In Uttar Pradesh, Narendra Modi's MLA raped a woman. Then she met with an accident but Narendra Modi did not utter a word," he had said. (ANI)