Welfare of world possible in supreme glory of Hindu nation: RSS chief

Explaining Hindutva in simple words, Bhagwat said, "The selfless service work done by the volunteers of the Sangh during the Corona period is Hindutva as there is a sense of well-being in it."

Jaipur, Sep 20 (IANS) Mohan Bhagwat, the Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh while addressing the intellectual community in Udaipur said that the welfare of the world was possible in the supreme glory of the Hindu nation.

Bhagwat was in Udaipur on Sunday and was speaking to around 300 people from different sections, including Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria.

"The Hindu ideology signifies peace and truth. 'We are not Hindus' such a campaign is being run aiming at weakening the country and society. Problems have emerged where the Hindu population has decreased due to various reasons, so the Hindu organisation will become omnipresent and talk about the welfare of the world. The welfare of the world would be in the supreme glory of the Hindu nation," he added.

Quoting the founder of the Sangh, Dr. Keshavrao Baliram Hedgewar, Bhagwat said, "He had realised that the diversity of India in appearance has a sense of unity at its core. We are all Hindus, descendants of ancestors who have lived in this holy land since ages. This is the spirit of Hinduism," Bhagwat said.

Throwing light on the purpose, thought and methodology of the Sangh, the Sarsanghchalak said that the goal of the Sangh is person building (Vyakti Nirman). "Society building is possible through person building, country building is possible through society building. The Sangh works in the spirit of universal brotherhood. The whole world is his own for the Sangh.

"Sangh has no desire to earn a name. Credit and popularity is also not needed by our association," he added.

"The word Hindu was publicly avoided till the 80s, the Sangh worked in this adverse situation as well and today is the largest organisation in the world, despite facing the tough challenges in the early times. Sangh is an organisation of credible, trustworthy people of the society who do not differ in words and deeds," he added

"The Sangh works in the spirit of universal brotherhood. The whole world is his own for the Sangh," he said further.

--IANS

arc/dpb