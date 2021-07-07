Well, find the well: Karnataka farmer files plaint

Mallappa Ramappa Kalagude, a resident of Maavinahonda village in Rayabagh taluq of north Karnataka has alleged in his complaint lodged on July 3, that officers have even sanctioned a bill amount of Rs 77,000 for the construction of the well under the NAREGA scheme in his farmland.

Belagaavi (Karnataka), July 7 (IANS) In a rarest of rare event, a farmer had to lodge a complaint to various authorities, including the police, to search out a sanctioned well in his agricultural land, which apparently "very much exists" on paper but is no where to be seen.

After collecting details and fake bills on the construction of the well, Mallappa has complained about it to Raibagh police, ZP CEO, Taluq Panchayath CEO and Ombudsmen officer. In his complaint, he has urged them to find out the well constructed by the government.

Mallappa explained that the bill was raised in his name to construct the well and the money was taken between April 0, 2020, and May 13, 2021.

"There is only one well which exists for 40 years in my land. The officers have to find out the well which they constructed now," he adds.

When contacted PDO Sadashiva said that he assumed charge only a week back and this incident was not in his knowledge.

