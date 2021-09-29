We're also devotees of Balaji: CJI on irregularities at Tirupati Balaji

A bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana told the petitioner, Srivari Dadda,: "If you are a Balaji devotee then you must be patient. Every day you cannot threaten registry to list the petition. This is not done. We are also devotees of Balaji".

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted a week's time to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to clarify whether there was any irregularity while conducting any rituals at the Tirupati Balaji temple.

Dadda, a devotee of Lord Venkateshwara Swamy alleged irregularities in conduct of 'sevas' and rituals at the Tirupati Temple.

The bench also comprising justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli asked the petitioner, who was continuously pressing his prayers alleging irregularities in the conduct of rituals at the temple, to be patient and listen to the court.

Justice Ramana queried Dadda, how could the court interfere in puja and how it should be conducted? He emphasized that the apex court is a constitutional court and not a local court, where the petitioner could do whatever he intends to. To which, Dadda replied that it was about his fundamental right.

The Chief Justice replied, "How to conduct pooja is a fundamental right?" The bench also emphasized it expected that all rituals will be conducted according to the traditions.

The bench queried the standing counsel appearing for the respondent TTD, what happened to Dadda's representation? The top court asked the counsel to take instructions in the matter and scheduled the matter for further hearing on October 6.

The bench told the TTD counsel that petitioner is bringing to its notice and court's that there are some irregularities in the conduct of ceremonies and pujas. The bench clarified that it is not about legal right. The bench told the counsel, "You find out what happened to his representation and get back to us."

Briefly the chief justice spoke with the petitioner in Telugu and explained to him to be patient, as the court also needs to hear the other side. Dadda sought directions to the TTD to rectify method of performing rituals and seva of Lord Sri Venkateshwara Swamy at the temple.

Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh High Court had dismissed the PIL filed by Srivari Dadda on the same issue and had held that the procedure of conducting rituals is the exclusive domain of the Devasthanams and it cannot become a matter of adjudication, unless it impacts secular or civil rights of others.

