'We're going to win North Carolina', says Trump in his first public speech after leaving White Office

Washington [US], June 6 (ANI): In his first public speech after he left the Oval Office in January, former US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) said that the Republicans will win North Carolina again in 2024.



"We are going to win North Carolina... We are going to lay the groundwork for making sure the Republicans once again carry the great state of North Carolina in a year that I look very much forward to-2024," said Trump at North Carolina Republican Convention.

Trump is the keynote speaker at the 2021 convention of the North Carolina Republican Party, held in the city of Greenville.

North Carolina had been a strong Republican fort for the Republicans. Republicans have won North Carolina in 11 of the last 13 presidential elections. Democrats Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama also emerged victorious in 1976 and 2008, respectively.

Donald Trump too had won North Carolina in the 2020 presidential elections. (ANI)