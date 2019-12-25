West Bengal: BJP leader Ghosh slams TMC for showing black flags to Governor at JU

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Dec 25 (ANI): State BJP unit president Dilip Ghosh has slammed the ruling Trinamool Congress a day after West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar was shown black flags by the students at the Jadavpur University (JU) and was prevented from presiding over its convocation.

"The students of Jadavpur University protested during his visit. It is the habit of the students there to oppose everything. This is happening and Trinamool members are involved in it," said Ghosh on Wednesday.



Ghosh visited the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) near Siliguri and disturbed fruits among the patients. (ANI)

