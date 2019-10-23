West Bengal: BJP stages protest against illegal mining in Asanol

Asansol (West Bengal) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Days after three people allegedly died at an illegal coal mine here, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday staged a protest demanding that the administration should close mining operations to avoid any such incident in the future.

"Three people died during illegal coal mining, the administration took out their bodies after four days. Poor people go to work in illegal mining. If they will not stop illegal mining, we will demonstrate further," BJP leader Subrat Mishra told ANI.



On October 13, four people allegedly tried to dig the mine illegally, during which the three got trapped inside it. Later, their bodies were recovered by NDRF.

The coal mine reportedly consisted of poisonous methane gas inside and trapped persons lost consciousness due to its effect. (ANI)

