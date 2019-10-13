West Bengal: BJP to organise 6500-km long 'Gandhiji Sankalp Yatra'

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 13 (ANI): West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Sunday announced that party will organise 6500-kilometre long 'Gandhiji Sankalp Yatra' across the state from October 15 to 26.

"This year, we are celebrating 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. In every Lok Sabha constituency, BJP MPs, MLA and leaders will walk 15 kilometres every day between October 15 to October 26. At the end of the day, public rallies will be organised... Our workers will undertake the journey of 6,500 km on foot," he said.



Addressing the press conference at BJP headquarters here, the BJP leader said that the party will also highlight schemes of the central government during the march.

Ghosh said that two Rajya Sabha MPs- Roopa Ganguly will start the march from Diamond harbour and Swapan Dasgupta from Jadavpur.

He said that three national-level leaders Satyanarayan Jatiya, Mansukh Mandviya and Rakesh Sinha will also join the march.

BJP has made deep inroads into West Bengal in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as the party increased its tally from two in 2014 to 18 with a bumping vote share of around 40 per cent. (ANI)

