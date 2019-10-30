West Bengal: Former Bidhannagar Mayor Sabyasachi Dutta gets Y-category security cover

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Union Ministry of Home Affairs has directed the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to provide Y-category security cover to former TMC MLA and ex-Mayor of Bidhannagar Municipal Council Sabyasachi Dutta.



The relevant order was issued by the VIP Security Section of the Ministry of Home Affairs on October 26.

According to the order, Dutta will get this security cover for a period of six months.

He had joined the BJP on October 1 in the presence of party president and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Last month, former Kolkata Mayor and TMC MLA Sovan Chatterjee joined the BJP.

In this year's Lok Sabha elections, the BJP made deep inroads in West Bengal, winning 18 out of 42 parliamentary constituencies while the TMC got just 22 seats, 12 less than the party had won in the 2014 LS polls. (ANI)