West Bengal: Mamata announces Rs 25k grant for all Durga Puja committees

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced Rs 25,000 grant for all Durga Puja committees of the state who would be celebrating the festival this year.

Durga puja is scheduled to take place in October this year. The Chief Minister has also granted 25 per cent concession on electricity bills to the committees observing the festivities.



Last year, the state government had provided Rs 10,000 each to the Puja Committees under the "community development programme."

The committees were also asked not to pay a fee to the fire department to obtain a license.

Across India, especially in West Bengal, the 10 days Durga Puja festival is celebrated with great pomp and fervor as it marks the battle of Goddess Durga with the deceptive demon resulting in her victory. The festival epitomises the victory of good over evil. (ANI)

