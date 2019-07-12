West Bengal: Man arrested for duping tourists with fraudulent hotel bookings

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 12 (ANI): Darjeeling police here on Thursday arrested one person who was allegedly involved in duping tourists through fraudulent hotel bookings. The accused will be taken to Darjeeling on transit remand, police said.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Supradip Ganguly alias Bujju confessed that he along with his stepmother Nupur Ganguly and a man named Suman Sarkar were jointly involved in this crime.



Darjeeling police swung to action after receiving numerous complaints regarding fake online hotel bookings in various places.

According to their modus operandi, the group used to dupe tourists by allegedly creating fake websites of five-star hotels and make fake hotel bookings.

Police said they are now in the process of arresting two more persons, accomplices in the. (ANI)

