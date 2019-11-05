West Bengal: NCB seizes 25000 bottles of phensedyl syrup in Malda district

Malda (West Bengal) [India] Nov 5 (ANI): The Kolkata unit of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized 25000 bottles of phensedyl cough syrup on Monday night.

A truck carrying huge consignment of these syrups was intercepted on NH-34 in the Malda district. The truck was carrying food items and the phensedyl bottles were concealed under those products.



Two persons including the truck driver Pankaj Mishra and his aid Kamlesh Manjhi were arrested from the scene. Both the accused hailed from Uttar Pradesh.

Upon interrogation of the arrested accused, a follow-up team also apprehended one person named Somu Sarkar who came to collect the consignment. The owner is yet to be ascertained whose verification is underway.

The NCB is still investigating the source and destination of the drugs. (ANI)

