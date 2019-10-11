West Bengal: Police suspect someone close to family behind killing of RSS worker, his family

Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Police suspect someone close to the family of RSS worker Bandhuprakash Pal behind his killing along with his pregnant wife Beauty Pal and their son, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Tannoy Sarkar on Friday.

"First of all, Bandhuprakash, who was a teacher, was residing in Sagardighi area. There he borrowed money from some people. There was some trouble following which he left Sagardighi and started residing in Jiaganj area," Sarkar told reporters here."Police have also doubt that one or more people well known to their family may have been involved in the killing of Bandhuprakash and his family," added Sarkar.The ASP asserted that it is possible that the family was first poisoned so that they could not protest or save themselves during their murder."It is quite possible that before committing the crime, the three were poisoned which made them senseless or left them unable to protest or save themselves," added Sarkar.He added that the police have recovered a note which suggests trouble between the husband and the wife but added the note would be sent to experts for its verification."We have also recovered a note, in what seems to be the lady's writing, it reveals that the relations between the husband and the wife were not going smooth. However, we will send it to an expert to get it verified," said Sarkar.Assuring that the police will leave no stone unturned in solving the case and bringing the guilty to justice, Sarkar said: "The investigation is still in its primary phase. We are looking at it through every possible angle."Following the gruesome incident, the National Commission of Women (NCW) and various state opposition leaders have hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government for the lawlessness in the state. (ANI)