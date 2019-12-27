West Bengal: Rajeev Kumar posted as Principal Secretary of IT & E Department

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Dec 27 (ANI): Former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar has been posted as Principal Secretary of IT & E Department, West Bengal Government.

The 1989-batch IPS officer was Additional Director of the Crime Investigation Department (CID).

He is accused of destroying evidence related to the Saradha chit fund (Ponzi) scam when he headed the special investigation team of the West Bengal Police to probe the matter before it was transferred to the investigating agency.



Kumar was granted interim protection from arrest by the Calcutta High Court. The CBI had moved the apex court seeking cancellation of bail granted to Kumar.

Challenging the Calcutta High Court's order, the Saradha Group of companies had allegedly duped people to the tune of Rs 2,500 crore promising higher rates of return on their investments. (ANI)

