West Bengal: Ruckus at BJP's 'Chai pe Charcha' event after TMC workers stage protest

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): A ruckus broke out during the "Chai Pe Charcha" event here on Friday in the presence of West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh after TMC workers staged a protest at the venue.



The BJP in a statement alleged that a mob comprising of 250 "TMC goons" tried to attack Ghosh and workers accompanying him in the presence of local councilor. The statement further claimed that two workers suffered head injuries.

The incident took place when state president went for his usual morning walk and "Chai Pe Charcha" at Lake Town.

On August 22, Ghosh had claimed that TMC's 'Didi Ke Bolo' campaign is a copy of BJP's 'Chai pe Charcha' initiative.

Speaking to ANI, Ghosh had said that the TMC has copied the formula by bringing in Prashant Kishore.

"It is not a competition with TMC in fact, the TMC has copied our formula by bringing in Prashant Kishore," the BJP leader had said.(ANI)

