West Bengal: Trinamool leader's house attacked after Cut money allegations

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], July 15 (ANI): Violence erupted here on Monday after hundreds of BJP workers gathered outside the residence of two TMC leaders alleging corruption.

The incident took place in the Kankinara area of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.



The BJP carder gathered outside TMC leaders, Happy Baidya and Swapna Baidya's residences and claimed that the two leaders had taken 'cut money' from dozens of locals in the name of providing facilities under different Government schemes.

Police and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel were deployed at the spot to control the agitated crowd that sought the reimbursement of the cut money. (ANI)

