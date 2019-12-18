West Bengal: Vijayvargiya blames Mamata for mob disrupting convoy in Murshidabad

Murshidabad (West Bengal ) [India], Dec 18 (ANI): BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday said that his convoy was stopped and surrounded by a mob in the Navagaon area while on the way to attend a programme in West Bengal's Murshidabad district.



Speaking to media, Vijayvargiya called the incident a deliberate attempt to stop the convoy from visiting the district and alleged that the mob acted on the directives of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"On my way to Murshidabad, many goons surrounded our car in Navagaon. I was not allowed to go to a programme that I had to attend. There was an attempt to stop us, on directions of Mamata Banerjee. I condemn this," Vijayvargiya told media here.

The incident with the BJP leader was also condemned by the state's top cop.

Speaking on the incident, West Bengal Director General of Police Virendra said, "We are fully aware of the situation and the violence against a senior person like him is condemnable."

The Murshidabad district had witnessed major unrest on Sunday over the newly-passed Citizenship Amendment Act 2019. (ANI)

