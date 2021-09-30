West Bengal artists make idols depicting Mamata Banerjee as Goddess Durga

Hoogly (West Bengal) [India], September 30 (ANI): As Durga puja festival approaches, artists in Hooghly have made paintings and idols which depict chief minister Mamata Banerjee as Goddess Durga.



Speaking to ANI, an artist said, "Our Didi is effectively fighting COVID. The 10 hands represent 10 government schemes".

Bhabanipur by-poll will be held today from where Mamata Banerjee is contesting. The BJP has fielded Priyanka Tibrewal against the incumbent CM. Banerjee needs to win the by-poll to continue as Chief Minister. The result of the by-poll will come on October 3. (ANI)

