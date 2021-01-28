West Bengal Assembly passes resolution against farm laws, BJP MLAs walk out

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 28 (ANI): The West Bengal Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution against the three agricultural laws enacted by the Central Government.



Speaking in the Assembly, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the three 'contentious' laws are against the farmers and the Central Government must withdraw them or step down from power.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party legislators opposed the resolution and staged walkout chanting "Jai Shri Ram".

The resolution was tabled by the Trinamool Congress-led state government under Rule 169, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee said.

The two-day Assembly session began on Wednesday.

West Bengal has become the sixth state after Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Kerala, Puducherry and Delhi to pass a resolution against the new farm laws.

On Tuesday the Republic Day 'Tractor Rally' organised by famers against the Centre's three new farm laws turned violent with farmers breaking barricades to enter Delhi and clashing with police and resorting to vandalism in different parts of the city, including inside the Red Fort.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

