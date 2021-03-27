West Bengal assembly polls: BJP delegation to meet Chief Electoral Officer today

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 27 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation led by national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya will meet the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) at 2 pm to raise some concerns.



This comes after a TMC delegation decided to meet the West Bengal CEO at 12 noon on Saturday to raise 'some serious concerns', as polling for the first phase of state assembly elections is underway.

Trinamool Congress raised the issue of 'discrepancy' in voter turnout data.

Taking to Twitter, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) questioned the Election Commission of India (ECI) on how the voting percentage reduced drastically to half within five minutes.

"What is happening @ECISVEEP?! Could you explain how voting percentage drastically reduced to half within a gap of just 5 minutes?! Shocking! @CEOWestBengal, please look into this urgently!" AITC tweeted.

Meanwhile, hours before the first phase of polling began today, the Purba Medinipur district witnessed violence as bombing and firing took place in the Satsatmal village at the Argoal gram panchayat in Bhagabanpur Assembly constituency, injuring two security personnel.

Following the incident, BJP leaders Anup Chakraborty alleged the TMC of creating terror. BJP's candidate from Paschim Medinipur Samit Das also accused TMC of creating disturbances in rural areas during polls.

Furthermore, CPM leader Sushanta Ghosh was attacked in the Salboni area by unknown miscreants. Investigation into the matter is underway.

In the first phase of West Bengal elections, 30 seats covering all assembly constituencies from the districts of Purulia and Jhargram and a segment of Bankura, Purba Medinipur, and Paschim Medinipur are going for polls.

The first phase of polling will decide the electoral fate of 191 candidates, including 21 women. The polling will conclude at 6:30 pm.

During the run-up to the elections, the BJP and TMC have locked horns over a number of issues, with intensive campaigning and sloganeering seeking to outdo the other in the high-stakes assembly polls. (ANI)

